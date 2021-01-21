Technically speaking, Lilly wins it for EC 49-47

LEES CREEK — Kelsi Lilly’s two free throws with less than a second on the clock helped East Clinton defeat Georgetown Wednesday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action.

To add to the drama for Lilly, when she was fouled with 0.7 on the fourth quarter clock, she also was whistled for a technical foul. With East Clinton up 47-45, Lilly, who missed two free throws earlier in the fourth, made the two free throws at her end then watched as Torie Utter made two for Georgetown at the other end, 49-47.

The Lady G-Men then inbounded the ball at midcourt but were not able to get a shot off.

“If Kelsi doesn’t make those free throws, we’re going to overtime,” EC head coach Bill Bean said, noting Utter is an 80 percent free throw shooter. “Kelsi’s shooting with nobody on the line and she nailed ‘em both.”

The win puts East Clinton at 8-7 overall and 4-3 in the American. The Astros lost to the G-Men 63-60 earlier in the season.

Georgetown is 8-4 overall and now 5-1 in league play.

“This was a big win,” Bean said.

The Astros again played without Libby Evanshine and Kami Whiteaker. Bean said he expects Whiteaker back for the team’s next game Saturday at Clermont Northeastern.

Lilly finished the game with 14 points and five rebounds. Lauren Runyon was top scorer with 19 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds — five offensive — and blocked two shots. She played well at both ends of the floor, Bean added.

Jordan Collom had three assists and five rebounds. Katrina Bowman grabbed four rebounds and came up with two steals. Gracie Evanshine had five rebounds as did Gracie Boggs.

“Our inside girls, they all played really well,” said Bean.

Utter led Georgetown with 26 points. Maddie Benjamin had 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter.

SUMMARY

Jan 20, 2021

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 49 Georgetown 47

EC^8^14^14^13^^49

G^9^12^8^18^^47

(47) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Fender 0-0-0-0 Utter 9-3-5-26 Benjamin 5-2-3-15 Sweet 0-0-0-0 King 1-0-0-2 Burrows 2-0-0-4 Bertram 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-5-8/15-47

(49) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bowman 0-0-2-2 Runyon 6-0-7-19 G. Evanshine 2-0-2-6 Lilly 5-0-4-14 G. Boggs 3-0-2-8 Collom 0-0-0-0 Murphy 0-0-0-0 Clark 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-0-17/28-49

