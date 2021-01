BATAVIA — In a tight match, the Blanchester boys bowling team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 1,969 to 1,939 Thursday at Batavia Bowl.

Ryan Brewer led Blanchester with a 403 series.

Bryan Brewer had a 366 and Brian Miller finished with 354. Carter Stevens had a 301 two-game set. Single games were bowled by Jacob Shelton and Taylor Cochran.

The Wildcats will travel to Georgetown Community Lanes on Friday to bowl against Felicity-Franklin.

