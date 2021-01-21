G-Men start fast, finish with 66-49 win over BHS

GEORGETOWN — Racing out to a 45-22 halftime lead, Georgetown ran away from Blanchester 66-49 Thursday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball.

Maddie Benjamin had 15 of her 22 points in the first half for the Lady G-Men. Torie Utter had 14 of her 18 in the opening two quarters.

Blanchester is now 1-13 overall and 0-9 in the division. Georgetown moves to 9-4, 6-1.

The Ladycats outscored the G-Men 27-21 in the second half.

“I was very happy with our effort and execution in the second half,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “We were able to narrow the lead a little bit in the third quarter and keep it a competitive game.”

Daelyn Staehling led Blanchester with 15 points; Ainsley Whitaker finished with 11.

Georgetown 66 Blanchester 49

(49) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Winemiller 2-2-0-6 Tipton 0-0-0-0 G. Roy 0-0-0-0 Coyle 2-0-0-4 L. Roy 3-0-0-6 Potts 3-0-1-7 Whitaker 5-0-1-11 Wells 0-0-0-0 Pohlman 0-0-0-0 Staehling 7-0-1-15. TOTALS 22-2-3/6-49

(66) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Fender 1-0-0-2 Ernst 0-0-0-0 Utter 6-1-5-18 Benjamin 7-3-5-22 Sweet 0-0-0-0 Ring 1-0-0-2 Burrows 5-5-0-15 Bertram 2-0-3-7 TOTALS 22-9-13/19-66