Falcons hold on for 41-37 win over Lions

NEW RICHMOND — For the second time in less than a week, Clinton-Massie defeated New Richmond.

On Thursday night being a big third quarter, the Falcons held off a Lions comeback for a 41-37 win in SBAAC American Division action.

The Falcons are 3-10 overall and 2-5 in the division. The Lions go to 0-12, 0-6.

Kenzie Avery led the Falcons with 13 points. Maddie Phipps and Miranda Crawford had eight points each.

Clinton-Massie was six for six at the free throw line in the opening quarter but just six for 14 the rest of the way.

The Lions were three for four at the line for the night.

Lizzie Duncan led the Lions with 13 points, all of them in the final quarter as New Richmond tried to rally. Jaira Stamper added 12.

Clinton-Massie led 19-15 at halftime then extended its advantage to 32-19 after three quarter.

However, the Lions battled back in the fourth quarter to make a game of it but the Falcons held on for the win.

SUMMARY

Jan 21, 2021

@New Richmond High School

Clinton-Massie 41 New Richmond 37

CM^13^6^13^9^^41

NR^10^5^4^18^^37

(41) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Eades 1-0-2-4 Crawford 2-0-4-8 Avery 5-1-2-13 Phipps 4-0-0-8 Branham 0-0-4-4 Voisey 0-0-0-0 Thompson 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 14-1-12-41

(37) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Stamper 5-2-0-12 Duncan 5-2-1-13 Kirk 0-0-1-1 Co. Smith 1-0-0-2 Maness 3-0-1-7 Crooks 0-0-0-0 Dunning 1-0-0-2 Ch. Smith 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-4-3-37

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_swishrgb-19.jpg