The East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Georgetown 63-11 Wednesday night.

The Astros (12-1 on the season) led 25-4 after one quarter, 33-6 at halftime and 50-10 after three periods.

Kelsi Lilly had 15 points to pace the EC offense.

Jayden Murphy and Jordan Collom scored 13 points each. Jozie Jones added 10. Megan Tong chipped in with eight while Lauren Runyon and Lauren Stonewall had two points each.