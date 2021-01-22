Blanchester 8th grade girls move to 13-0

The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Georgetown 25-23 Thursday night.

The young Ladycats (13-0 on the year) were tested in a way they haven’t been tested all season and “the girls made plays when they needed to,” the coaches said.

Audri Byrom made a pair of free throws with less than three minutes to play to put Blanchester on top by one. The score then went back and forth from there.

Alayna Davenport, with an assist to Torie Potts, hit a 10-foot jumper with five seconds to play to give Blanchester the final margin.

Potts, Byrom and Kylee Hamm all finished with six points. Davenport added five. Maggie Grant chipped in with two while Maddie Gillman played well on the defensive end of the floor, the coaches reported.