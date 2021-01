The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Georgetown 26-16 Thursday afternoon.

Blanchester’s defense held Georgetown to eight points in each half and had balanced scoring on offense.

Allison Trovillo led the way with eight points. Blan is now 5-6.

Karlee Tipton added seven while Jocelyn Lansing and Bailee Bare had four points each. Tobi Tedrick tossed in two and Ava George rounded out the scoring with a free throw.