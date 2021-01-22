WC 2021 WINTER PREVIEW: Wrestling

The Wilmington College wrestling team opens its season Sunday at Ohio Northern University.

The Quakers will face ONU, Mount Union and Heidelberg.

Wilmington finished 1-14 last season.

The Quakers roster consists of seven freshmen and two returning wrestlers — Patrick Kelley from Fairmont High School and Adrian Salamone from Paint Valley High School.

Among the freshmen, Jack Probus was a four-time state qualifier in Kentucky.

Justin Khin enters his third season as the head coach for the Quakers. Kihn came to WC after graduating and being an assistant coach at Heidelberg University.

As an athlete, Khin was Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Wrestler of the Year his senior year, as well as Academic All-American and Division III All-American. He finished fourth nationally (in the 141 weight class) at the NCAA Championships.

Because of COVID-19 precautions set by the Ohio Athletic Conference, no fans will be permitted to attend any event until at least March 1.

Returning Wilmington College wrestlers Patrick Kelley and Adrian Salamone.

