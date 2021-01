GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester girls bowling team was defeated by Felicity 1,453 to 1,054 Friday in SBAA National Division competition here at Community Lanes.

Madison Pembleton led BHS with a 264 series.

Kayla Lanham had a personal best single game of 145 and a 245 series. Mariah Lanham had a 210 series and Caili Baumann totaled 198.