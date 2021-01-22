BHS boys bounce back with win over FHS

GEORGETOWN — After a close loss Thursday, the Blanchester boys bowling team bounced back with a 1,928 to 1,251 win over Felicity Friday here at Community Lanes.

Blanchester is 5-6 overall and 5-65 in the National Division of the SBAAC.

Ryan Brewer paced the Wildcats with a 403 series, which included a personal best game of 220.

Bryan Brewer was right behind with a 402 series. Brian Miller finished with 311 and Carter Stevens had a 269. Single games were bowled by Dakota Abney and Braxton McFaddin.