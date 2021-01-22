WHS girls post easy win over Goshen

GOSHEN — With a solid all-around showing, the Wilmington High School girls bowling easily defeated Goshen Friday 1,970 to 1,652 at Eastgate Lanes in SBAAC American Division action.

Wilmington is 8-4 overall and 7-2 in the American. New Richmond leads the American with a 7-1 record.

Ariel Comberger led the Hurricane with a 385 series. Alexia Frazier had a personal best single game of 225 and a 367 series.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2021

@Eastgate Lanes

Wilmington 1970 Goshen 1652

WILMINGTON: 881, 830; baker games 118, 141

Haylee Wright 145, 122

Alexia Frazier 225, 142

Tori Piatt 149, 181

Kennedy Harcourt 170, 192

Ariel Comberger 192, 193

GOSHEN 634, 754; baker games 128, 136

Lacie F 128, 166

Victoria F 89, xx

Chloe S 105, 131

Aleah 142, 196

Rachel S 170, 128

Angela xx, 133