WHS girls post easy win over Goshen

GOSHEN — With a solid all-around showing, the Wilmington High School girls bowling easily defeated Goshen Friday 1,970 to 1,652 at Eastgate Lanes in SBAAC American Division action.
Wilmington is 8-4 overall and 7-2 in the American. New Richmond leads the American with a 7-1 record.
Ariel Comberger led the Hurricane with a 385 series. Alexia Frazier had a personal best single game of 225 and a 367 series.
SUMMARY
Jan 22, 2021
@Eastgate Lanes
Wilmington 1970 Goshen 1652
WILMINGTON: 881, 830; baker games 118, 141
Haylee Wright 145, 122
Alexia Frazier 225, 142
Tori Piatt 149, 181
Kennedy Harcourt 170, 192
Ariel Comberger 192, 193
GOSHEN 634, 754; baker games 128, 136
Lacie F 128, 166
Victoria F 89, xx
Chloe S 105, 131
Aleah 142, 196
Rachel S 170, 128
Angela xx, 133