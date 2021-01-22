BHS starts fast, finishes off Reading 53-30

BLANCHESTER — Racing out to an 11-2 first quarter lead, the Blanchester girls basketball team defeated Reading 53-30 Friday night in non-league action at the BHS gym.

Blanchester is now 2-13 on the year. Reading is 0-7.

“We were able to grab a comfortable lead early and get some girls playing time who don’t typically get as much playing time,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “Our morale is at a season high and the team attitude and effort has been great. It has led to a lot more competitive basketball so far during the second half of the season and it’s a testament to the hard work the girls put in every day.”

Ainsley Whitaker led BHS with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Olivia Potts had 13 points and four assists.

Daelyn Staehling grabbed 10 rebounds.

Four players scored in the opening period as the Ladycats secured a nine-point lead. The advantage grew to 27-9 at the half. Potts had a pair of three-pointers in the second.

Whitaker took over in the third with 11 points, scoring all but four of the BHS tallies in the period.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blancheser 53 Reading 30

R^2^7^9^10^^30

B^11^16^18^8^^53

(30) READING (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bowling 2-0-1-5 Siegal 0-0-0-0 Emerson 1-1-3-6 Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Allen 0-0-0-0 Capps 0-0-0-0 Bailey 2-0-1-5 Stacy 0-0-0-0 Holbert 1-0-4-6 Sears 0-0-0-0 Grant 4-0-0-8 Mailhot 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-1-9/17-30

(53) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Winemiller 3-1-3-10 L. Roy 0-0-4-4 Potts 4-2-3-13 Whitaker 6-0-1-13 Staehling 3-0-2-8 Tipton 0-0-0-0 G. Roy 0-0-0-0 Coyle 0-0-0-0 Wells 1-1-1-4 Pohlman 0-0-0-0 Panetta 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 17-4-15/27-53

