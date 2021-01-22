Polar Bears spoil Quakers home opener 95-86

WILMINGTON — Ohio Northern spoiled the Wilmington College men’s basketball home opener Friday night, 95-86, at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Ohio Athletic Conference 2021 lidlifter was marred by 49 personal fouls called. The teams were a combined 45 for 68 from the free throw line.

Jeffery Mansfield led Wilmington with 21 points and eight assists. Matt Smith had 10 points.

CJ Napier had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Ohio Northern.

The Polar Bears scored 52 points in the paint and had a 21-6 advantage on fast break points.

The Quakers bench scored 43 points with Hunter Ruckel leading the way with 11 points.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2021

@Fred Raizk Arena

Ohio Northern 95 Wilmington 86

ON^54^41^^95

WC^49^37^^86

(95) OHIO NORTHERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Napier 7-0-10-24 Berner 8-0-1-17 Waugh 6-2-9-23 Bennett 1-0-0-2 Long 5-2-5-17 Scot 4-0-2-10 Helleman 1-0-0-2 Koebel 0-0-0-0 Unruh 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 32-4-27-95

(86) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cox 1-0-0-2 Mansfield 7-0-7-21 Horton 0-0-0-0 todd 3-1-3-10 Smith 4-0-2-10 Ruckel 3-3-2-11 Dado 4-0-2-10 Aaron 1-1-2-5 Clark 2-0-0-4 Mihalick 1-1-0-3 Kluth 0-0-0-0 Snow 3-2-0-8 Caudill 0-0-0-0 Kline 0-0-0-0 Mitchell 1-0-0-2 Lewis 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 30-6-18-86

