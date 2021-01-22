WC women end 15-game skid at ONU

ADA — For the first time in 15 games, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team defeated Ohio Northern University.

Down 6-0 early, the Quakers start the season 1-0 with a 61-59 win over ONU.

McKayla Binkley led with 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Hannah Binkley had 16 points.

Zahrya Bailey came off the bench with 13 points. Elise Carpenter and Haley Cook had five rebounds each.

Kennedy Lewis handed out six assists and came up with three steals.

Bailey’s three-pointer with 3:59 to play in the fourth put WC on top 57-56. With 2:16 to go, McKayla Binkley made two free throws then Bailey added two more with 1:01 to go.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2021

@ONU

Wilmington 61 Ohio Northern 59

WC^18^10^16^17^^61

ONU^20^14^7^18^^59

(61) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cook 1-0-1-3 Lee 2-1-0-5 Lewis 1-0-0-2 M. Binkley 8-1-0-17 H. Binkley 5-3-3-16 Bailey 5-1-2-13 Carpenter 0-0-0-0 Nilback 0-0-1-1 Lovett 0-0-0-0 Rickman 0-0-0-0 Miller 0-0-0-0 Stover 2-0-0-4 Jones 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-6-7-61

(59) OHIO NORTHERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Iliff 4-1-1-10 Ward 3-0-0-6 Brock 2-1-0-5 Hale 1-1-0-3 Jacobs 3-2-0-8 Serbin 0-0-4-4 Palecek 3-3-0-9 Weckesser 1-0-0-2 Stahler 1-0-1-3 Luersman 3-1-2-9 TOTALS 21-9-8-59

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-1.jpg