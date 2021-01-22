G-Men keep pace in National with win over Astros

GEORGETOWN — Unable to get its offense going. East Clinton was ice cold in the first half and lost Friday night at Georgetown, 58-43, in Southern Buckeye Conference action.

The G-Men improve to 11-4 overall, while the Astros record drops to 7-6 overall.

East Clinton trailed by a 30-15 margin at halftime. A strong effort in third quarter enabled EC to cut the deficit to 41-30 after three quarters but the G-Men were too physical in the final period, stretching the victory margin to 15 points,

Despite losing, Astros head coach Phil Shori felt his team showed signs of improvement, especially when compared to the previous contest between the two teams.

“The last time, our fourth game of the year, it was 65-38,” Shori said. “We have certainly improved since then. It was a very physical game and Georgetown was the more aggressive team tonight.”

The third quarter success carried over into the final period, but it was not enough for the Astros to overcome.

“Loved the way we played in that third quarter and with this team it’s all heart. We just kept on fighting, (Branson Smith) knocks down those free throws and we get it to nine but they just had too much down the stretch.”

Landon Runyon paced the Astros attack with 14 points, including four three-pointers, three coming in the second half of play. Branson Smith struggled from the field and followed with nine.

Dakota Collom notched a field goal in each period, with eight points, and Jared Smith also scored eight for the Astros, before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Blaise Burrows led the Georgetown attack with 22 points (11 in each half) and Nate Kratzer followed with 17 for the G-Men.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2021

@Brian Grant Court

Georgetown 58 East Clinton 43

EC^11^4^15^13^^43

G^17^13^11^17^^58

(43) EAST CLINTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) B. Smith 1-1-4-9, Collom 4-0-0-8, J. Smith 4-0-0-8, Runyon 1-4-0-14, Tolle 1-0-2-4, Arnold 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, Bean 0-0-0-0, Norman 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 11-5-6-43.

(58) GEORGETOWN (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Miles 3-0-0-6, Hayslip 0-0-0-0, Tolle 5-0-0-010, Galley 1-0-1-3, Burrow 4-3-5-22, Kratzer 8-0-1-17. TOTALS 21-4-7-58.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

