EC’s Elzey, CM’s Lentine win 2 at HiCo YMCA

HILLSBORO — East Clinton’s Maura Elzey and Clinton-Massie’s Luke Lentine won two events each Friday in a tri-meet at the Highland County YMCA.

Hillsboro won both the boys and girls competitions. Massie had 14 points in the boys meet while East Clinton scored 11. On the girls side, East Clinton had 49 points and Massie had 1 point.

Elzey won the girls 200 freestyle and the girls 100 backstroke. Lentine was first in the boys 200 free and 100 free.

Shane Lynch of EC won the boys 100 back.

The EC girls 400 free relay of Jenna Stanley, Molly Seabaugh, Emmy Chambliss and Elzey finished first as well.

SUMMARY

Jan. 22, 2021

@Highland County YMCA

Hillsboro, Ohio

BOYS RESULTS

TEAM-Hillsboro 67 Clinton-Massie 14 East Clinton 11

EC 200 FREE: Shane Lynch 2:54.81 (3rd)

EC 100 Back: Shane Lynch 1:46:47 (1st)

CM 200 FREE: Luke Lentine 1:59.19 (1st)

CM 100 FREE: Luke Lentine No time recorded (1st)

–

GIRLS RESULTS

TEAM-Hillsboro 94 East Clinton 49 Clinton-Massie 1

EC 200 FREE: Maura Elzey 3:08.7 (1st), Jenna Stanley 4:00.78 (4th)

EC 50 FREE: Brooklynn Hamilton 41.22 (3rd), Stanley 43.72 (4th)

CM 50 FREE: Madison Robinson 47.78 (6)

EC 100 FREE: Molly Seabaugh 1:25.90 (3rd), Emmy Chambliss 1:29.44 (4th)

EC 200 FREE RELAY: Seabaugh, Hamilton, Stanley, Elzey 2:36.16 (2nd)

EC 100 BACK: Elzey 1:37.66 (1st), Chambliss 1:53.63 (3rd)

EC 100 BREAST: Hamilton 2:00.13 (3rd), Seabaugh 2:05.69 (4th)

EC 400 FREE RELAY: Stanley, Seabaugh, Chambliss, Elzey 6:14.25 (1st)