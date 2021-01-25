BHS wrestlers sweep trio at Valley View

GERMANTOWN —With work to do, the Blanchester High School wrestling team posted three wins Saturday in a quad at the Valley View High School gym.
Blanchester defeated Monroe, Indian Hill and host Valley View.
“It’s nice to get three wins but we need to have a good week of practice and fix some areas of concern before Lima,” BHS head coach Ryan Shafer said before the Wildcats upcoming weekend competition at the Thunderbird Invitational. “I feel our conditioning is almost where we need it. It only gets tougher from here until the end of the season.”
Hunter Smith, Nick Musselman and Gage Huston were 3-0 for Blanchester.
SUMMARY
Jan 23, 2021
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 42 vs Monroe 28
106-Hunter Smith (B) forfeit
113-Caleb Thomas (M) dec Jacob Hamm (B) 4-3
120-Laban Green (M) dec Aidan Begley (B) 7-4
126-Dylan Short (B) pin Jackson Redding (M) :35
132-double forfeit
138-Nick Musselman (B) pin Ethan Volk (M) 3:01
145-Gage Berwanger (B) pin Sam Richards (M) 1:31
152-Alex Pitsch (M) pin Adam Frump (B) 1:22
160-Gage Huston (B) pin Ty Brush (M) 1:46
170-Colt Conover (B) forfeit
182-Jacob Lanham (B) forfeit
195-Sam Oaks (M) dec Cody Kidd (B) 17-6
220-Zach Hagedorn (M) forfeit
285-Gabe Maxwell (M) forfeit
–
Blanchester 38 vs Valley View 37
106-Hunter Smith (B) dec Aiden Kleinberg (M) 7-2
113-Evan Wilcox (V) dec Jacob Hamm (B) 10-4
120-Jayden Stephenson (V) pin Aidan Begley (B) 1:23
126-AJ Cordell (V) pin Dylan Short (B) 3:27
132-Zach Myers (V) forfeit
138-Nick Musselman (B) pin Cayden Willis (V) 1:13
145-Gage Berwanger (B) pin Zehran Brady (V) 1:48
152-Adam Frump (B) pin Jack Kerridge (V) 1:38
160-Gage Huston (B) pin Nolan Gentry (V) 1:04
170 – Colt Conover (B) pin Taevin Alldred (V) 2:54
182 – Orbin Creech (V) dec Jacob Lanham (B) 14-5
195 – Cody Kidd (B) forfeit
220-Keith Kinner (V) forfeit
285-Zach Philpot (V) forfeit
–
Blanchester 60 vs Indian Hill 21
106-Hunter Smith (B) forfeit
113-Jacob Hamm (B) pin Dawson Muncy (IH) 1:23
120-Aidan Begley (B) pin Serag Tabbosha (IH) :56
126-Dylan Short (B) pin Adam Cristo (IH) 1:19
132-Andrew Beuke (IH) forfeit
138-Nick Musselman (B) forfeit
145-Foad Harris (IH) pin Gage Berwanger (B) 5:34
152-Daniel Sheard (IH) dec Adam Frump (B) 2-1
160-Gage Huston (B) forfeit
170-Dylan Spurlock (B) forfeit
182-Colt Conover (B) pin Nathan Berger (IH) 2:55
195-Jacob Lanham (B) forfeit
220-Cody Kidd (B) pin Jeremiah Winfree (IH) :58
285-Yuval Jacobson (IH) forfeit