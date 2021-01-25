EC girls make it 5 win in last 7 games

OWENSVILLE — With a strong first half defensive effort, the East Clinton girls basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 34-25 Saturday in SBAAC National Division action.

The Astros held the Rockets to two points in each of the first two quarters en route to a 15-4 halftime lead.

Gracie Evanshine had the hot hand offensively for East Clinton, netting a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter and finishing with a game-high 13 points.

Winners of five of its last seven games, East Clinton pulls in to third place in the National Division at 5-3. Clermont Northeastern is 5-4. Overall, the Astros are 9-7; the Rockets are 6-6.

Evanshine had eight rebounds and played well at both ends of the floor, EC coach Bill Bean said.

Jordan Collom had three steals while Lauren Runyon had five rebounds and two assists. Jayden Murphy totaled four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Gracie Boggs grabbed five rebounds and Lanie Clark had four rebounds.

East Clinton played without Libby Evanshine and Katrina Bowman, Bean added.

Jan 25, 2021

@Clermont NE High School

East Clinton 34 Clermont NE 25

EC^10^5^7^12^^34

CNE^2^2^9^12^^25

(34) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 1-0-0-2 Whiteaker 1-0-0-2 Runyon 3-0-0-6 G. Evanshine 4-2-3-13 Lilly 0-0-1-1 Murphy 3-3-1-10 Clark 0-0-0-0 G. Boggs 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-5-5/9-34

(25) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Shircliff 4-0-0-8 L. Best 0-0-0-0 Brown 0-0-0-0 Gilley 0-0-1-1 Ritter 3-0-1-7 A. Best 0-0-0-0 Brown 0-0-0-0 Drewry 1-0-0-2 Beverly 0-0-2-2 Daniel 2-0-1-5 TOTALS 10-0-5/12-25

