The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball teams defeated Hamersville 39-27 Monday night.

The Ladycats, now 14-0 on the year, got off to a fast start and never looked back. Blan led by eight after one and by 10 at halftime.

Torie Potts led Blanchester with 17 points and Maggie Grant scored 14 points. Maddie Gillman added six and Audri Byrom added two points.