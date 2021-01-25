Ladycats win second straight on Senior Night

BLANCHESTER —On Senior Night, the Blanchester girls basketball team defeated Middletown Christian 59-43 Monday night.

“It was cool to see all the seniors get in the score book,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “They’ve put a lot of work in over the last four years and they deserve it. Tonight was about them and the underclassmen and players on the bench were thrilled to see them all score. I’m so proud of the three seniors we have this year for what they’ve done both on and off the court. It’s been a blessing having gotten to coach them for four years.”

The BHS seniors are Madison Wells, Madison Pohlman and Lana Roy. Roy led the trio with 11 points while Pohlman scored four and Wells added three.

Blanchester led early and steadily grew the lead the rest of the night.

Olivia Potts and Daelyn Staehling had 13 points each to pace the BHS offense. It was the second win in a row for the Ladycats and the second straight game with three scorers in double figures.

Jan 25, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 59 Middletown Christian 43

B^16^6^19^18^^59

MC^7^6^15^15^^43

(59) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Winemiller 0-0-0-0 G. Roy 1-1-0-3 Coyle 2-1-0-5 L. Roy 3-1-4-11 Potts 4-1-4-13 Whitaker 3-0-1-7 Wells 1-1-0-3 Pohlman 2-0-0-4 Staehling 5-0-3-13 TOTALS 21-5-12/22-59

(43) MID CHRISTIAN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Parnelt 3-3-2-11 Lykins 3-1-0-7 Larue 2-0-0-4 Robinson 1-0-0-2 Beacreaft 0-0-0-0 Jordan 0-0-0-0 Bellard 6-0-3-15 Sprh 1-0-0-2 Geis 1-0-0-2 Gaines 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-4-5/10-43

