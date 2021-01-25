Murphy Law: WHS sharpshooter nets 28 in 52-43 win

NEW RICHMOND – Katie Murphy drained six threes on her way to 28 points (unofficially) to help Wilmington to a 52-43 Southern Buckeye Conference American Division victory at New Richmond Monday.

Twenty-two of Murphy’s points and all six threes came in the first half.

She scored the last six points of the first half to put Wilmington up 31-22.

Those points were the beginning of what would end up as a 13-0 Hurricane run and a 38-22 advantage with 5:47 left in the third quarter.

Murphy’s points would be Wilmington’s largest advantage of the night, as the Lions (0-15, 0-8) would slowly chip away at Wilmington’s cushion during the next quarter and a half.

New Richmond would eventually get within single-digits of Wilmington (7-8, 5-3) late in the fourth quarter, with 50-43 at the 1:06 mark being as close as the Lions would get.

Murphy helped hold New Richmond off down the stretch with a long two and being perfect in four free throw attempts in the final two minutes.

Wilmington returns to action Feb. 1 versus Batavia.

