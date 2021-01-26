BHS best not good enough against unbeaten G-Men

GEORGETOWN — Despite a season-best team total, the Blanchester boys bowling team lost to SBAAC National Division leader Georgetown Monday afternoon here at Community Lanes.

Unbeaten G-Men had 2,268 while Blanchester bowled a 2,001.

Blanchester coach Troy Ballinger said both teams bowled well but the G-Men bowled better in the baker games and came away with the win.

Ryan Brewer led Blanchester with a 413 series while Carter Stevens had 369.

Bryan Brewer shot a 364 and Brian Miller finished with 317. Single games were bowled by Jacob Shelton and Taylor Cochran.