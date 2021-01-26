WHS girls stay on Lions heels in American

WILMINGTON — Despite one of its lowest scores of the season, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Goshen 1,777 to 1,398 Monday in SBAAC American Division action at Royal Z Lanes.
Wilmington is 7-2 in league play, still trailing league leader New Richmond by a half game.
Kennedy Harcourt led the Lady Hurricane with a 337 series.
SUMMARY
Jan 25, 2021
@Royal Z Lanes
Wilmington 1777 Goshen 1398
WILMINGTON 740, 715; baker games 168, 168
Kenzie Frazier 122, xx
Alexia Frazier 138, 170
Torie Piatt 129, 166
Kennedy Harcourt 188, 149
Ariel Comberger 167, 154
Kala Hatfield xx, 76
GOSHEN 617, 581; baker games 115, 85
Lacie 123, 124
Chloe 115, 92
Aleah 145, 111
Rachel 139, 132
Angela 95, 122