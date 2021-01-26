WHS boys puts wraps on SBAAC regular season

WILMINGTON — Wilmington wrapped up the regular season with a 2,265 to 2,060 win over Goshen in SBAAC American Division bowling at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane stands 9-1. Western Brown is second at 7-2.

Jordan Tackett had the hot hand for WHS, bowling games of 230 and 236. Jayden Tackett had a 425 series.

Ryan Abling of Goshen had the single high game of the day with a 241.

SUMMARY

Jan 25, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2265 Goshen 2060

WILMINGTON 977, 897; baker games 179, 212

Jordan Tackett 230, 236

Jayden Tackett 231, 194

Isaac Martini 135, 140

Lucas Neff 205, 158

Hunter Gallion 176, 169

GOSHEN 793, 943; baker games 165, 159

Brice Noland 106, 171

Jacob Lester 172, 164

Thomas Bradley 164, 161

Logan Hess 182, 206

Ryan Abling 169, 241