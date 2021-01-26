WHS boys puts wraps on SBAAC regular season

WILMINGTON — Wilmington wrapped up the regular season with a 2,265 to 2,060 win over Goshen in SBAAC American Division bowling at Royal Z Lanes.
The Hurricane stands 9-1. Western Brown is second at 7-2.
Jordan Tackett had the hot hand for WHS, bowling games of 230 and 236. Jayden Tackett had a 425 series.
Ryan Abling of Goshen had the single high game of the day with a 241.
SUMMARY
Jan 25, 2021
@Royal Z Lanes
Wilmington 2265 Goshen 2060
WILMINGTON 977, 897; baker games 179, 212
Jordan Tackett 230, 236
Jayden Tackett 231, 194
Isaac Martini 135, 140
Lucas Neff 205, 158
Hunter Gallion 176, 169
GOSHEN 793, 943; baker games 165, 159
Brice Noland 106, 171
Jacob Lester 172, 164
Thomas Bradley 164, 161
Logan Hess 182, 206
Ryan Abling 169, 241