Murphy Law 2: EC sharpshooter leads explosive third, 65-41 win

FELICITY — An explosive third quarter by Jayden Murphy Monday propelled East Clinton to a 65-41 win over Felicity in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action.

East Clinton trailed 24-23 at halftime but Murphy drained a couple of threes and had 12 points as the Astros turned things around. Lauren Runyon scored six in the third and East Clinton took a 48-31 lead to the fourth quarter.

Eight players scored for Bill Bean’s Astros in the fourth as they maintained a comfortable margin.

East Clinton goes to 10-7 overall and 6-3 in the National Division. Felicity is 5-7, 3-6.

Murphy finished with 17 points. Gracie Evanshine again led East Clinton in the scoring column with 19 points.

Runyon had seven rebounds and three steals. Gracie Boggs led with eight rebounds.

East Clinton had a 36-26 advantage on the boards and a 14-1 margin in steals.

SUMMARY

Jan 25, 2021

@Felicity-Franklin High School

East Clinton 61 Felicity 41

F^13^11^7^10^^41

EC^14^9^25^17^^65

(41) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jones 1-0-5-7 Terry 0-0-0-0 Rutherford 0-0-2-2 Wehrum 1-0-0-2 Glassmeyer 1-0-0-2 Swisshelm 9-1-9-28 TOTALS 12-1-16/21-41

(65) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 3-0-3-9 Tong 0-0-2-2 Bowman 0-0-0-0 Whiteaker 1-0-0-2 Runyon 3-0-0-6 Jones 1-0-0-2 G. Evanshine 7-3-2-19 Lilly 3-0-0-6 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Murphy 5-3-4-17 Boggs 1-0-0-2 Clark 0-0-0-0 G. Boggs 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-6-11/14-65

REBOUNDS: F-26; EC-36 (G. Boggs 8 Runyon 7 G. Evanshine 5 Clark 5 Collom 4)

ASSISTS: Collom 2

STEALS: F-1; EC-14 (Collom 4 Runyon 3)

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_swishrgb-29.jpg