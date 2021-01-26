Lions hand Falcons 12th loss of season 57-39

NEW RICHMOND — With quick starts in the first two quarters, New Richmond put enough distance between it and the visiting Clinton-Massie Falcons Tuesday to go on to a 57-39 Southern Buckeye Conference American Division victory.

The Lions (8-6, 4-2) scored 12 of the first 14 points in the opening period and 14 of first 16 in the next. Clinton-Massie (0-12, 0-6), thanks to Logan Meyers’ nine first-quarter points, drew to within 16-13 of New Richmond and trailed 18-13 at the end of the first. The Falcons trailed 35-21 at the intermission.

The teams played even in the third quarter with New Richmond’s advantage bouncing between 12 and 16 points. The score after three was 45-31.

With eight of the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, New Richmond built its biggest cushion of the evening, 53-33 at the 4:25 mark.

Meyers finished with 11 points. Carter Euton led Massie with 13 points.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-11.jpg

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.