ROB 8th grade boys lose close one to Massie 38-34

The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team was defeated Tuesday by Clinton-Massie 38-34.

Coach Eric Conley said his Hurricane played hard the entire game. It was a “tough back and forth game,” he said.

Wilmington led by six at halftime but a couple errant turnovers late in the game hurt ROB, Conley added.

Luke Achtermann led Borror with 11 points.

Logan Phillips had nine points while Bryant Conley, Aven Patel and Zane Smith scored four points each. Bryson Schutte rounded out the Hurricane scoring with two points.