Blanchester freshmen fall in overtime 39-33

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School freshman boys basketball team was defeated by McNicholas 39-33 in overtime Tuesday night here at the BHS gym.

Blanchester extended a 15-12 halftime lead to 24-15 after three quarters but a 4 for 9 performance from the free throw line in the fourth quarter proved costly.

Jansen Wymer led Blanchester with 11 points. Jarod Daniels added seven for coach Andy Wood’s squad.

Nick Taylor and Xander Culberson had four points each. Drew Wyss and Sky Smith scored three points each. Cole Bradley rounded out the scoring with a free throw.