Blan JV starts fast, finishes strong in win over EC

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School reserve boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 51-20 Tuesday night here at the BHS gym.

After start, 17-3 after one quarter, and a strong finish, 20-1 fourth quarter, helped Blanchester to the win.

Seth Akers had 16 points for Blanchester, 10 of those coming in the first half.

Zach West added 15 points, seven in the first and eight in the fourth. Bryce Sipple added 11 points.

Gabe Faulkner scored three points while Justin Hogsett, Nolan Wood and Bradley Brown had two points each.

For East Clinton, Maddix Crowe led the offense with 10 points, eight of them coming in the second quarter.

Cody Chaney added six for the Astros and Austin Rolfe scored two. Aiden Walker and Chris Norman had one point each.