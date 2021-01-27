Hurricane pushes Broncos to brink but falls in OT

WILMINGTON — Controversy surrounded Wilmington’s 66-57 overtime loss Wednesday night to Western Brown in SBAAC American Division boys basketball action at Fred Summers Court.

In overtime, Wilmington had an apparent three-point basket changed two possessions later to a two-pointer, setting off the WHS coaches and fans.

“We’re coaching a certain way, when you’re tied the strategy is different,” WHS head coach Matt Kramer said after the game. “It (the call) changed the whole complexion of the game. We’re thinking the game is tied.”

Brady Vilvens tied the game at 55 in the extra session with a basket then followed with another basket, one that two of the three officials signaled as a three-pointer. Had it stood, it would have given Wilmington a 58-55 lead.

Zyon Tull, the game’s leading scorer with 30 points, hit a three to tie the game at 58-58. At the next dead ball situation, officials gathered and made the change on Vilvens’ previous basket. The result was Western Brown 58, Wilmington 57.

The Hurricane didn’t score the rest of the way.

Wilmington goes to 7-8 overall and 2-4 in the American. Western Brown is 8-3 overall an 4-2 in the division. Western Brown won the first meeting 76-41.

“The kids kept fighting; it’s been a really weird season,” Kramer said. “This was one of those nights where both teams deserved to win. It’s just unfortunate we didn’t get that honor.”

Wilmington rallied in the second half. After trailing 24-23 at halftime, the Hurricane fell behind 49-39 early in the fourth quarter. WHS rallied and sent the game to OT when Luke Blessing hit a three with 9.6 seconds to go in regulation.

Blessing and Matthew Butcher finished with 13 points each for Wilmington.

(66) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Tull 11-5-3-30 Chissenhall 2-1-1-6 Miller 1-0-4-6 Dylan Novak 1-0-1-3 Frye 2-0-0-4 Drew Novak 5-1-4-15 Chambers 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 23-7-13-66

(57) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Butcher 5-2-1-13 Glass 3-2-1-9 Vilvens 4-0-0-8 Blessing 4-3-2-13 France 2-0-0-4 Baltazar 1-1-0-3 Barker 3-0-0-6 Brown 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 22-8-5-57

Wilmington’s Kellen Baltazar against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_Baltazar0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Kellen Baltazar against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington’s Collin Barker (left) and Luke Blessing (right) against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_BarkerBlessing0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Collin Barker (left) and Luke Blessing (right) against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington’s Luke Blessing gets off a shot as his family looks on against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_Blessing0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Luke Blessing gets off a shot as his family looks on against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington’s Luke Blessing (32), Brandon Glass (5) and Matthew Butcher (3) against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_BlessingGlassButch0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Luke Blessing (32), Brandon Glass (5) and Matthew Butcher (3) against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington’s Matthew Butcher takes a charge against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_ButcherCharge0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Matthew Butcher takes a charge against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington’s Collin Barker goes up for two against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_Colin2Barker0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Collin Barker goes up for two against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington’s Collin Barker against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_ColinBarker0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Collin Barker against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington’s Collin Barker, Kellen Baltazar, Luke Blessing and Matthew Butcher against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_CorralBronco0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Collin Barker, Kellen Baltazar, Luke Blessing and Matthew Butcher against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington’s Kendal France goes up for two against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_KendalFrance0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Kendal France goes up for two against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington’s Luke Blessing against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_Luke3Blessing0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Luke Blessing against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington’s Luke Blessing against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_LukeBlessing0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington’s Luke Blessing against Western Brown Wednesday night. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington head coach Matt Kramer during a timeout Wednesday against Western Brown. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_Matt2Kramer0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington head coach Matt Kramer during a timeout Wednesday against Western Brown. (Photo by Mark Huber) Wilmington head coach Matt Kramer Wednesday against Western Brown. (Photo by Mark Huber) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BBK_MattKramer0127mh-1.jpg Wilmington head coach Matt Kramer Wednesday against Western Brown. (Photo by Mark Huber)

WHS lost first meeting by 35, but pushes WB to brink on Wednesday

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

