WHS wins 10 of 12 in quad at Highland Co. YMCA

HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School boys swim team won a four-team meet Wednesday at the Highland County YMCA.

The Hurricane had 144 points while Zane Trace was runnerup with 77, East Clinton was third with 13 and Clinton-Massie was fourth with 10.

Jordan Davis (50 free, 100 fly) and Landen Carpenter (200 IM, 500 free) won multiple individual events for the Hurricane.

WHS won the 200 medley (Ian Frary, Davis, Carpenter, Ben Baylor), 200 free (Baylor, Andrew Delph, Barrett Powell, Davis) and 400 free (Carpenter, Delph, Powell, Frary) relays.

The top finish for East Clinton was a third by Shane Lynch in the 100-yard backstroke.

Luke Lentine, the lone Clinton-Massie swimmer, won the 200-yard freestyle.

Jan 27, 2021

@Highland County YMCA

TEAM: Wilmington 144, Zane Trace 77, East Clinton 13, Clinton-Massie 10

200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Frary, Davis, Carpenter, Baylor) 2:01.04

200 FREE: 1-Luke Lentine (CM) 2:01.12; 2-Ben Baylor (W) 2:31.5; 5-Johnathan Winner (W) 3:36

200 IM: 1-Landen Carpenter (W) 2:30.13

50 FREE: 1-Jordan Davis (W) 25.31; 3-Barrett Powell (W) 30.44; 6-Teddy Murphy (EC) 42.91

100 BUTTERFLY: 1-Jordan Davis (W) 55.75; 2-Luke Lentine (CM) 58.84

100 FREE: 1-Ben Baylor (W) 1:03.59; 3-Andrew Delph (W) 1:04.37; 5-Shane Lynch (EC) 1:13.32; 6-Teddy Murphy (EC) 1:44.06

500 FREE: 1-Landen Carpenter (W) 6:28.75; 2-Ian Frary (W) 6:48.75

200 FREE RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Baylor, Delph, Powell, Davis) 1:50.75

100 BACK: 1-Andrew Delph (W) 1:25.5; 3-Shane Lynch (EC) 1:44.31; 4-Johnathan Winner (W) 2:01.1

100 BREAST: 2-Ian Frary (W) 1:22.19; 3-Barrett Powell (W) 1:33.31

400 FREE RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Carpenter, Delph, Powell, Frary) 4:32.73

