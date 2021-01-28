Posted on by

Boys, girls basketball schedule updates


The Wilmington High School boys reserve and varsity basketball teams games at New Richmond Friday were postponed to Feb. 6. Wilmington will play at Waynesville Saturday. JV tipoff 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.

East Clinton’s reserve and varsity boys basketball games at Felicity Friday have been rescheduled for Feb. 5. The Feb. 5 games with Bethel-Tate have been rescheduled for Feb. 13 with a 4:30 p.m. reserve tipoff.

The Blanchester girls reserve and varsity games Thursday against Bethel-Tate were postponed to Feb. 9.

The Blanchester boys reserve and varsity games Friday against Bethel-Tate have been postponed. No makeup date has been set.

The Clinton-Massie reserve and varsit girls basketball games Thursday against Batavia and Monday against Western Brown have been postponed. No makeup dates set.

