WC 2021 WINTER PREVIEW: Men’s, women’s swimming

MEN’S ROSTER
Athlete^Yr^High School
Isaac Abare^So^Miami Trace
Noah Arend^So^Van Wert
Reed Ashcraft^So^Teays Valley
Mike Austin^Sr^Waynesville
Izaia Billingsley^Fr^Wilmington
Cameron Bolen^Fr^Greeneview
Darron Crump^Sr^Thurston (Mich)
Ian Darras^Sr^Celina Senior
Robbie Hoagland^Fr^Madison Comp
Nicholas Keller^Sr^Lima Cent Cath
Dane Klosterman^Fr^Springfield
Michael Phillippe^Fr^Franklin
Aaron Polk^Jr^Ross
Taylor Powell-Abbinante^Fr^New Richmond
Luke Ruther^Fr^Clinton-Massie
Logan Schroer^Jr^Valley View
Samuel Shanes^Sr^Home school
Sha’bhir Thompkins^Jr^Reynolds Stem Aca
Samuel Wallace^Jr^Hernando (Miss)
The Wilmington College swimmers open the season Saturday at Ohio Northern University.
Because of COVID-19 precautions set by the Ohio Athletic Conference, no fans will be permitted to attend any event until at least March 1.
Returning for the Quakers is Isak Alin, the multi-event record setter from 2020.
Alin set an OAC record in the 200 breaststroke at the OAC Swimming & Diving Championship at Ocasek Natatorium at Akron University.
The first OAC champion since David Hawk in 2016, Alin also broke his own WC record in the 100 breast at the OAC meet.
There are several swimmers from Clinton County listed on the WC rosters, including Izaia Billingsley of Wilmington High School, Luke Ruther of Clinton-Massie, Crystal Hargrave of East Clinton and Lilly Lentine of Clinton-Massie.
Macki Leon broke three WC records on the final day of the OAC swim meet last winter. She set records in the 200 back and the 100 IM. She then teamed with Margaret Hover, Anna Endsley and Hannah Davis to set a new mark in the 400 free relay.