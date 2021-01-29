WC 2021 WINTER PREVIEW: Men’s, women’s swimming

The Wilmington College swimmers open the season Saturday at Ohio Northern University.

Because of COVID-19 precautions set by the Ohio Athletic Conference, no fans will be permitted to attend any event until at least March 1.

Returning for the Quakers is Isak Alin, the multi-event record setter from 2020.

Alin set an OAC record in the 200 breaststroke at the OAC Swimming & Diving Championship at Ocasek Natatorium at Akron University.

The first OAC champion since David Hawk in 2016, Alin also broke his own WC record in the 100 breast at the OAC meet.

There are several swimmers from Clinton County listed on the WC rosters, including Izaia Billingsley of Wilmington High School, Luke Ruther of Clinton-Massie, Crystal Hargrave of East Clinton and Lilly Lentine of Clinton-Massie.

Macki Leon broke three WC records on the final day of the OAC swim meet last winter. She set records in the 200 back and the 100 IM. She then teamed with Margaret Hover, Anna Endsley and Hannah Davis to set a new mark in the 400 free relay.

Samuel Shanes (top) and Macki Leon (bottom) return for the 2021 season at Wilmington College.