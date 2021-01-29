National front-runner hands EC 72-50 defeat

LEES CREEK — Jumping out to a quick 15-0, the visiting Williamsburg Lady Wildcats defeated East Clinton’s Lady Astros, 72-50 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action.

Williamsburg remains unbeaten in league play (8-0), and improves to 11-2 on the season. East Clinton is now xxxx on the year.

For Williamsburg, Kiana Dauwe connected on a pair of long-distance three pointers and teammate Madi Ogden added 8 first period points, as the Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 21-10 first quarter lead. Williamsburg outscored East Clinton 20-16 to take a 41-26 lead at halftime.

Williamsburg kept the pressure on in the third period, outscoring EC by 20-17, extending the lead to 58-39 after three quarters of play,

“They are, simply put, a very good basketball team,” remarked Lady Astros head coach Bill Bean following the contest. “Right from the start, they fired in those pair of three pointers, get the margin to 15 points, and I tried to slow them down with two quick timeouts, but it didn’t work. Sometimes you have just got to say they were clearly the better team. It was our underclassmen facing their veterans.”

In a losing cause for the Lady Astros, Jayden Murphy scored 19 points, including six three-pointers. Murphy scored 13 in the first half of play.

Lauren Runyon followed with 11 points, nine coming in the second half.

Jan 28, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Williamsburg 72, East Clinton 50

(72) WILLIAMSBURG (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Durham 1-0-0-2 Stidham 1-0-0-2, Thomas 4-0-3-11, Arwine 1-0-0-2, Ogden 5-2-5-21, Dauwe 3-5-0-21, Arno 3-0-2-8. TOTALS 18-3-8-72.

(50) EAST CLINTON (2fg-3fg-fr-tp) Collom 1-1-0-5, Bowman 1-0-0-2, Runyon 3-0-5-11, Lilly 1-0-0-2, Murphy 0-6-1-19, G. Evanshine 2-0-0-4, Boggs 2-0-0-4, Whiteaker 0-0-1-1, Clark 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 11-7-7-50

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

