CINCINNATI — The East Clinton wrestling team competed Thursday against Aiken and Roger Bacon at AHS.

EC coach Doug Stehlin said all three teams had small rosters so team scores were not kept.

Cooper Rack had a pair of technical falls to improve to 14-5 on the season. Rack has 10 pins and three tech falls this year.

Gavin Denniston was undefeated in three matches, Stehlin said.

The Astros will wrestle at Greeneview Noon Saturday in a quad match.