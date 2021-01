Leading Off: Local schedule, Weekend television

Local

Schedule

Jan 30 Events

• WHS Boys Basketball 5 JV 630 Var @Waynesville

• CM Boys Basketball 730 pm @Northridge

• WHS Boys Basketball H, Goshen — PPD To Feb 11

• BHS Boys Basketball 715 pm H, Williamsburg — FROM Jan 12

• BHS Boys Basketball @Cin Hills Christian PPD to Feb 13

• BHS Wrestling 9 am @Lima Thunderbird

• BHS Girls Basketball 1215 pm H, Batavia

• CM Girls Basketball 1215 pm H, Monroe

• CM Wrestling 10 am @Ben Logan Inv

• WHS Bowling 9 am @East vs West

• WHS Wrestling 9 am @Eaton

• EC Wrestling H, TBA, McClain

• EC Boys Basketball 715 pm @Cedarville

• SBAAC JH Wrestling Championship 9 am @Clermont NE

Feb 1 Events

• BHS Girls Basketball 6 pm H, MVC — From Dec 14

• WHS Girls Basketball H, Batavia — PPD

• CM Girls Basketball H, Western Brown — PPD

• EC Girls Basketball 715 pm @Bethel-Tate

• EC Bowling 4 pm Clermont NE @Royal Z

• BHS Girls Basketball 6 pm H, MVC — From Dec 14

• Wilm ROB Boys Hoops 430 H, Goshen

• Wilm ROB Girls Hoops 430 @Goshen

Saturday

Television

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m. NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m. NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

8 p.m. NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis

11 p.m. NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 a.m. (Sunday) NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING

6 p.m. FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera (Welterweights), Los Angeles

8 p.m. FOX — PBC Fight Night: Caleb Plant Vs. Caleb Truax (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m. ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Alabama at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke

ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas A&M At Kansas State

1 p.m. CBS — Providence at Georgetown

NBCSN — La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth

2 p.m. ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest

CBSSN — George Mason at St. Bonaventure

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Florida at West Virginia

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Tech at Louisiana State

ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Christian at Missouri

2:30 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

3 p.m. BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State

FOX — Villanova At Seton Hall

4 p.m. ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Auburn at Baylor

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Arkansas at Oklahoma State

ESPNU — Central Florida at Wichita State

5 p.m. PAC-12N — California at Arizona

5:30 p.m. FS1 — Xavier at Butler

6 p.m. ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Pacific at Brigham Young

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas at Tennessee

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Iowa State at Mississippi State

ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

7 p.m. PAC-12N — Oregon State at UCLA

7:30 p.m. BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

8 p.m. ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Pepperdine

ESPNU — Robert Morris at Wright State

8:30 p.m. SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

10 p.m. CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m. FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m. NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m. ESPNU — Washington at Utah

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m. BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m. BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

3:30 p.m. SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas

GOLF

3:30 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Sunday) GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m. FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m. FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m. FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

LUGE

2:30 p.m. NBC — FIL: World Luge Championships, Koenigssee, Germany (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m. ABC — LA Lakers at Boston

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m. NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo

7 p.m. NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton

10 p.m. NHLN — Vancouver at Winnipeg

RODEO

12 a.m. (Sunday) CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)

SKIING

3 p.m. NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton

9:55 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester City

12:30 p.m. NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

10 p.m. FS1 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Club Tijuana Xolos

TENNIS

6:30 p.m. TENNIS — Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds

X GAMES

1 p.m. ABC — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.

10 p.m. ESPN — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.

Sunday

Television

AUTO RACING

6 a.m. NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2 p.m. NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m. CBS — Michigan State at Ohio State

ESPN — Southern Methodist at Houston

3 p.m. CBSSN — Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri State

3:30 p.m. FOX — St. John’s at Marquette

4 p.m. ESPNU — Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin

5 p.m. CBSSN — Colgate at Holy Cross

6 p.m. ACCN — North Carolina State at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois

7:30 p.m. BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern

8 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington State at Washington

9:30 p.m. FS1 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m. ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

12 p.m. ESPNU — Temple at Tulane

1 p.m. FOX — Connecticut at DePaul

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

2 p.m. ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

PAC-12N — Oregon at Colorado

3 p.m. SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

4 p.m. ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa State

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

4:30 p.m. BTN — Michigan State at Indiana

5 p.m. SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m. CBSSN — Hula Bowl: Kai vs. AINA, Honolulu

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m. ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma

COLLEGE WRESTLING

12 p.m. BTN — Illinois at Iowa

2 p.m. BTN — Ohio State at Maryland

GOLF

3:30 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING

2 p.m. FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

LUGE

6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championships, Koenigssee, Germany (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m. NBATV — Utah at Denver

7 p.m. NBATV — Brooklyn at Washington

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m. ABC — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration

ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m. NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo

5 p.m. NHLN — Florida at Detroit

8 p.m. NHLN — Colorado at Minnesota

RODEO

10:30 a.m. CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)

12 p.m. CBS — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)

7 p.m. CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)

SAILING

2 p.m. NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta

7 p.m. FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Orlando, Fla. (taped)

8 p.m. FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

6:30 p.m. TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday) TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m. ESPN2 — American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark

X GAMES

1 p.m. ABC — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.

8:30 p.m. ESPN — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.

Monday

Television

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m. Oregon at UCLA

7 p.m. ESPN — Duke at Miami

9 p.m. ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — North Carolina Central at Howard

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m. ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m. ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Louisville

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m. NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers

SAILING

10:30 p.m. NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)