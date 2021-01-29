Muskingum keeps WC men winless 90-67

NEW CONCORD — Muskingum hit 64 percent of its field goal attempts Friday in a 90-67 runaway win over the Wilmington College men’s basketball team.

Jeffery Mansfield led Wilmington (0-3) with 17 points and five assists. Matt Smith was the pacesetter with six rebounds. He had 10 points.

Wilmington trailed 40-33 at halftime. It was 59-47 midway through the second half as Smith hit a three-pointer.

But Muskingum (2-1) scored 10 unanswered points, until a Smith free throw, to break the game open.

SUMMARY

Jan 29, 2021

@Muskingum

Muskingum 90 Wilmington 67

M^40^50^^90

W^33^34^^67

(67) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dado 2-0-0-4 Mansfield 6-3-2-1 Horton 0-0-0-0 Todd 4-1-2-11 M. Smith 4-1-1-10 Klein 0-0-0-0 Mihalick 0-0-0-0 Clark 0-0-0-0 Larkin 0-0-0-0 Lewis 1-0-0-2 Ruckel 3-1-0-7 Mitchell 0-0-2-2 Caudill 1-1-0-3 Aaron 2-1-0-5 Sowe 2-0-0-4 Cox 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 25-8-9-67

(90) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Clark 1-0-0-2 Massinelli 9-3-2-23 Smith 4-4-2-14 Begue 0-0-0-0 Gensler 4-0-0-8 S. Johnson 0-0-0-0 Singleton 8-2-0-18 Hogg 0-0-1-1 Turner 0-0-0-0 Boatwright 5-0-1-11 Menefild 2-0-0-4 Russell 0-0-0-0 Carter 3-0-1-7 A. Johnson 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 36-9-9-90