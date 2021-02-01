Wildcat wrestlers fifth at Thunderbird Classic in Lima

LIMA — The Blanchester wrestling team finished fifth Saturday at the Thunderbird Classic at Lima Central Catholic.

Nick Musselman was runnerup at 138 pounds. Despite being unseeded, Musselman had a pin in 1:34 of No. 2 seed Kage Briggs of Ashland Crestview and a pin in 5:24 of No. 3 seed Harper Huling of Northridge.

In the championship match, Musselman was defeated by No. 1 seed Cael Vanderhorst of Covington by technical fall 16-0.

In addition to Musselman’s runnerup finish, final results for the Wildcats had Hunter Smith third at 106, Cody Kidd third at 195, Colt Conover fifth at 170, Bryan Bandow sixth at 152, Gage Huston sixth at 160, Aidan Begley seventh at 120, Dylan Short seventh at 126 and Jacob Lanham sixth at 182.

“I feel we are starting to peak at the right time,” BHS coach Ryan Shafer said. “We wrestled really well. With the league tournament Saturday, we are really going to focus on a few areas of concern and fix those before our next competition.”

Smith lost in the semifinal round then pinned Gavin Grubb of Convoy Crestview in 3:16 in the consolation final match.

Kidd lost to 195 champion Caleb Stammen of Coldwater in the quarterfinal round then earned third by posting a technical fall over Trent Howard of Bluffton.

Conover had five pins in 60 seconds or less than a minute, including his fifth place win in 17 seconds over Tanner Wert of Newark Catholic.

“I feel good where we are right now and we will need to continue to peak in the right direction from now until the postseason in a few weeks,” Shafer added.

Final team standings had Covington first followed by Allen East, Eastwood, Wayne Tracie and Blanchester.