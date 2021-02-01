CINCINNATI — Wilmington’s Ariel Comberger finished first in the East and the Lady Hurricane placed second overall Saturday at the East vs West Challenge bowling tournament at historic Western Bowl.

Comberger had a 608 series with games of 181, 189, 238.

Wilmington was the winner of the East Division then faced West Division winner Fairfield in the championship match. In a head to head series of baker games, the Hurricane to the Indians.

“Gave them a good run,” WHS coach Joe Gigandet said.

Other Wilmington scores were Haylee Wright 143, 153, 157 (453), Alexia Frazier 176, 126, 190 (492), Tori Piatt 198, 168, 134 (500) and Kennedy Harcourt 146, 160, 138 (444).

Kenzie Frazier also participated in the baker games. Wilmington had East Division baker games of 191, 188, 123, 150 (652).