WHS wins East, falls to La Salle in East-West Challenge

CINCINNATI — Led by Hunter Gallion, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished second Saturday in the East vs West Challenge bowling tournament at historic Western Bowl.

Gallion, who made the all-tournament team, finished with a 669 series, including games of 236, 255 and 179.

Wilmington won the East Division competition with a 3,701 total.

In the head to head, baker games match with West champion Cincinnati La Salle, the Hurricane came up short and finished as runnersup.

Isaac Martini had a 625 (163, 216, 246) for the Hurricane while Jayden Tackett also bowled a 613 with games of 279, 154, 180.

Jordan Tackett had 567 (182, 181, 204) and Lucas Neff totaled 594 (208, 148, 238).

Hurricane baker games in the East Division portion of the tournament were 161, 166, 148, 157.