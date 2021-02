The SBAAC National Division frontrunner Williamsburg girls basketball team defeated Blanchester 67-42 Saturday in league play.

Williamsburg is 12-2 overall and 9-0 in the division. The victory secures WHS a National Division championship.

Blanchester falls to 2-12 overall, 0-10 in the National.

Madi Ogden led WHS with 17 points. Paige Fisher grabbed 23 rebounds, handed out nine assists and had four blocked shots.