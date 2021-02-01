Butcher nets 37 in WHS OT win, 75-72

WAYNESVILLE — Wilmington’s Matthew Butcher outdueled Waynesville’s Kohl Todd and the Hurricane rallied in overtime to defeat the Spartans 75-72 Saturday night.

Wilmington is now 7-8 on the year. Waynesville is 8-9.

Neither Butcher nor Todd were expected to score 30-plus points coming in to the game. Todd did have 34 earlier in the year against Preble Shawnee but is averaging just under 18 points per game.

Butcher had a previous high of 32 against Blanchester and is averaging less than 15 points per game.

On Saturday night, though, the two were matched in a shootout with Butcher hitting for 37 and Todd scoring 34.

Butcher had at three-pointer in the waning seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime.

To have the game in an extra period was no sure thing. Wilmington trailed 39-26 at halftime.

But Wilmington ratcheted up the defensive effort in the third period and held Waynesville to nine points. The Hurricane was within three at 48-44 going to the final quarter.

Butcher’s season-high point total was just part of the “Killer Bs” effort for Wilmington. Kendal France aside, all of Wilmington’s scoring came from players with B in their name — Brady Vilvens, Kellen Baltazar, Collin Barker, Luke Blessing and Matthew Butcher.

SUMMARY

Jan 30, 2021

@Waynesville High School

Wilmington 75 Waynesville 72 OT

WI^19^7^18^18^13^^75

WA^21^18^9^14^10^^72

(75) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baltazar 2-0-2-6 Barker 3-0-2-8 Blessing 4-3-0-11 Butcher 13-9-2-37 France 2-0-0-4 Vilvens 4-1-0-9 Glass 0-0-0-0 Brown 0-0-0-0 Griffith 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-13-6-75

(72) WAYNESVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Amburgy 3-0-3-9 Bloom 1-0-0-2 Mitchell 1-1-0-3 Todd 9-5-11-34 Zebell 6-1-3-16 Lamb 0-0-0-0 Layne 1-1-3-6 Sizer 1-0-0-2 Warren 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-8-20-72

FIELD GOALS: WIL 28/52 (Butcher 13/19); WA 22/57 (Todd 9/17)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WIL 13/25 (Butcher 9/15 Blessing 3/6);8/22 (Todd 5/10)

FREE THROWS: WIL 6/6; WA 20/28 (Todd 11/14)

REBOUNDS: WIL-33 (Butcher 9, France 7, Vilvens 6, Blessing 5, Barker 3, Baltazar 3); WA-36 (Zebell 12)

ASSISTS: WIL-12 (Vilvens 3 Blessing 3, Barker 2, Butcher 2); WA-16 (Bloom 6)

STEALS: WIL-8 (Butcher 3, Blessing 2); WA-7 (Mitchell 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WIL-3; WA-0

Matthew Butcher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BBK_Butcher.jpg Matthew Butcher