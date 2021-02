BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Williamsburg 52-49 Saturday night.

Bryce Sipple had the game-winning shot as Blanchester rallied from a 27-23 halftime deficit. He finished with 15 points.

Seth Akers led Blanchester with 16 points, 10 of those coming in the second half.

Gabe McVey tossed in nine and Justin Hogsett had seven points. Zach West scored five points.

Dustin Trace and Andrew Osborn also played for Blanchester.