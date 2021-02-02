Massie MS wrestlers win SBAAC championship

OWENSVILLE — Clinton-Massie won the SBAAC Junior High School Wrestling Championship Saturday at Clermont Northeastern High School.

The Falcons finished with 126.5 points, edging the Western Brown squad who had 114 points. Goshen was third, Blanchester fourth, Wilmington seventh and East Clinton eighth.

Champions for the Falcons were Evan Jett at 86 pounds, Noah Durchholz at 126, Hunter Monds at 142, Brian Singer at 150.

Second-place finisher was Jackson Doyle at 104 while fourth-place finishers were Dillon Mounce at 122, Cash Mounce at 134 and Matt Fawley at 172.

For Blanchester, Caleb Sears at 104, Zach Musselman at 122 and Jagger Huston at 205 were all champions. Conner Begley finished third at 160. Blanchester had just six wrestlers in the tournament.

For Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School, Alanzo Woody was the winner at 80 pounds while Brylin Ruddle was second at 245 pounds.

Darius Stewart at 98, Ty Stuckey at 110 and Eli Hibbs at 134 were all third-place finishers.

For East Clinton, Owen Roberts claimed the lone championship, finishing first at 245 pounds. Runnersup were Colton Brockman at 134, Gabe Lightle at 142 and Jade Griffith at 205.