Wilmington wrestlers 1-2 at Eaton quad match

EATON — The Wilmington High School wrestling team went 1-2 Friday in the Eaton Quad.

Wilmington defeated Dayton Carroll 59-18 and lost to Ross 51-18 and Eaton 41-30.

Carson Hibbs at 126 pounds and Thane McCoy at 132 pounds won all three of their matches.

Jaden Snyder and Kaison Dodge won two matches on the mat.

The Hurricane will compete Saturday in the SBAAC Wrestling Championship Saturday at Goshen High School.

SUMMARY

Jan 29, 2021

@Eaton High School

Ross 51 Wilmington 18

120: Wilmington forfeits

126: Carson Hibbs dec Austin Parker 6-3

132: Thane McCoy dec Ryan Foster 6-0

138: Jaden Snyder dec Oliver Severance 7-3

145: Kaison Dodge was pinned by Jack Hansel 3:36

152: Alex Hudson pinned in 3:33

160: Thad Stuckey was pinned by Hayduke Hess 3:14

170: Gage Davis was pinned by Titus Ray 4:00

182: Brayden Smith was dec by Ryan Iams 10-4

195: Wilmington forfeits

220: PJ McKnight dec Owen Canfield 14-10

285: Brett Brooks was pinned by Griffin Peacock 3:22

106: Wilmington forfeits

113: Wilmington forfeits

–

Wilmington 59 Carroll 18

113: Wilmington forfeits

120: Wilmington forfeits

126: Carson Hibbs pinned EJ Cristobal 1:14

132: Thane McCoy tech fall Adam Cross 20-2

138: Jaden Snyder pinned John Pyatt 2:40

145: Kaison Dodge pinned Dylan King 1:34

152: Alex Smith pinned Olivier Uwizeye 2:47

160: Thad Stuckey pinned Josh Orlett 2:28

170: Gage Davis pinned Gage Plassenthal 1:41

182: Brayden Smith pinned Jackson Overturf 0:29

195: Wilmington forfeits

220 PJ McKnight wins by forfeit

285: Brett Brooks wins by forfeit

–

Eaton 41 Wilmington 30

106: Wilmington forfeits

113: Double forfeit

120: Wilmington forfeits

126: Carson Hibbs pinned Jaelynn Trantanella 1:44

132: Thane McCoy pinned Brayden Deem 2:53

138: Jaden Snyder was dec by Dominic Isaacs 12-2

145: Kaison Dodge was dec by Danny Caldwell 7-5

152: Alex Hudson was pinned by Owen Hewitt 1:38

160: Azriel Reeder wins by forfeit

170: Gage Davis wins by forfeit

182: Brayden Smith was dec by Sage Bowman 13-3

195: Wilmington forfeits

220 PJ McKnight was pinned by Zacary Schaffer 0:42

285: Brett Brooks wins by forfeit

106: Double forfeit