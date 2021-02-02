Liermann to end 40-plus year run in local sports media

For more than 40 years, Bill Liermann has had a place in local sports coverage in Clinton County.

But at the end of the current basketball season, Liermann has decided to retire.

“It’s time,” said Liermann, echoing his favorite pro football coach Dick Vermeil. “My bride of 40 years (Deanna) has been there with me as my co-pilot, my techy person. We need to have time together and experience life. I will soon be 63 years old and feeling it’s time to cut back.”

Liermann came to Clinton County from Butlerville in the late 1970s After graduating Little Miami High School, Liermann began working locally at the radio stations (WDHK, WKFI, WSWO) on R. Gordon Drive just off Nelson Avenue.

In 2002, Liermann earned the Ohio High School Athletic Association Media Service Award. He has been chairman of the Clinton County Vince Lombardi Down Lineman of the Year Award banquet for a number of years.

Once his radio career ended in 2003, Liermann began writing for the News Journal as a stringer covering high school and college football and basketball games.

“It has been a labor of love,” he said. “Love working with young people and either basketball or football coaching is something I aspire to do.”

Bill Liermann was honored for his 40 years of service to athletics at Wilmington College in 2019. Liermann began covering the college in 1979 as a radio play-by-play announcer for WC football. He transitioned to public address announcer for football and basketball game at Fred Raizk Arena in 2003. He continues in that role today. Liermann also covers the college for the News Journal. In the photo, a humbled Liermann (left) is presented a plaque by WC athletic director Terry Rupert. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_WC1_BillLiermann2.jpg Bill Liermann was honored for his 40 years of service to athletics at Wilmington College in 2019. Liermann began covering the college in 1979 as a radio play-by-play announcer for WC football. He transitioned to public address announcer for football and basketball game at Fred Raizk Arena in 2003. He continues in that role today. Liermann also covers the college for the News Journal. In the photo, a humbled Liermann (left) is presented a plaque by WC athletic director Terry Rupert. News Journal File Photo