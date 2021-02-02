First-place Bulldogs outlast Falcons for 54-41 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Southern Buckeye Conference American Division leader Batavia outlasted last place Clinton-Massie 54-41 Tuesday.
Massie (0-15, 0-6) matched Batavia punch for punch for the first 14-and-a-half minutes of the game, during which there were six ties and six lead changes.
The Falcons led 16-15 with 5:30 left in the first half.
But Batavia (14-2, 7-1) outscored Massie 12-3 the rest of the half and never looked back.
CM scored the first six points of the second half to pull within 27-25 of the Bulldogs.
With 11 of the next 13 points, Batavia matched its eight-point halftime cushion, plus 3, to lead 38-27 with a minute to go in the third quarter.
Batavia didn’t lead by more than 12 in the final period. Massie got to within single-digits a few times, but no closer than nine.
Mason Weisbrodt led Batavia with 23 points.
Blake Ireland led Massie with 15.
SUMMARY
Feb 2, 2021
@Lebanon Road Gym
Batavia 54, Clinton-Massie 41
B^13^14^13^14^^54
CM^13^6^11^11^^41
(54) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Gardner 0-0-0-0 Kongo 1-0-0-2 Applegate 1-1-2-5 Heckard 2-1-0-5 Lisk 2-1-0-5 Myers 2-1-3-8 Wiscombe 0-0-0-0 Epps 3-0-0-6 Weisbrodt 10-0-3-23 TOTALS 21-4-8/14-54
(41) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 2-1-1-6 Zantene 4-2-1-11 Meyers 1-0-2-4 Ireland 5-1-4-15 Stulz 0-0-0-0 Russell 1-0-0-2 McGladrie 0-0-0-0 B. Muterspaw 0-0-0-0 Redman 1-0-1-3 TOTALS 14-4-9/12-41
Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.