First-place Bulldogs outlast Falcons for 54-41 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Southern Buckeye Conference American Division leader Batavia outlasted last place Clinton-Massie 54-41 Tuesday.

Massie (0-15, 0-6) matched Batavia punch for punch for the first 14-and-a-half minutes of the game, during which there were six ties and six lead changes.

The Falcons led 16-15 with 5:30 left in the first half.

But Batavia (14-2, 7-1) outscored Massie 12-3 the rest of the half and never looked back.

CM scored the first six points of the second half to pull within 27-25 of the Bulldogs.

With 11 of the next 13 points, Batavia matched its eight-point halftime cushion, plus 3, to lead 38-27 with a minute to go in the third quarter.

Batavia didn’t lead by more than 12 in the final period. Massie got to within single-digits a few times, but no closer than nine.

Mason Weisbrodt led Batavia with 23 points.

Blake Ireland led Massie with 15.

SUMMARY

Feb 2, 2021

@Lebanon Road Gym

Batavia 54, Clinton-Massie 41

B^13^14^13^14^^54

CM^13^6^11^11^^41

(54) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Gardner 0-0-0-0 Kongo 1-0-0-2 Applegate 1-1-2-5 Heckard 2-1-0-5 Lisk 2-1-0-5 Myers 2-1-3-8 Wiscombe 0-0-0-0 Epps 3-0-0-6 Weisbrodt 10-0-3-23 TOTALS 21-4-8/14-54

(41) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 2-1-1-6 Zantene 4-2-1-11 Meyers 1-0-2-4 Ireland 5-1-4-15 Stulz 0-0-0-0 Russell 1-0-0-2 McGladrie 0-0-0-0 B. Muterspaw 0-0-0-0 Redman 1-0-1-3 TOTALS 14-4-9/12-41

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BBK_BlakeIreland0202ec.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BBK_CarterEuton0202ec.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BBK_ConnorStulz0202ec.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BBK_JordanRedman0202ec.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BBK_KodyZantene0202ec.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BBK_LoganMeyers0202ec.jpg

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

