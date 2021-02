The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Clinton-Massie 32-31 Wednesday night.

The Falcons made two free throws with 3.3 seconds to play to win the game, ROB coach Jody Drake said.

Drake said he was pleased with how his team played and competed in the game.

Cam Griffith and Chase Fickert led the young Hurricane with nine points each.

Brady Tolliver had five points and Stevie Rickman scored four. Michael Noszka and Eddie Brooks had two points each.