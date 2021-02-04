Blan 8th grade girls put wraps on 16-0 season

The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team completed its regular season at 16-0 with a 22-18 win over Bethel-Tate Thursday night.

The Blanchester coaches said the game was back and forth from the start. Both teams played well defensively. Neither team led by more than six points.

Torie Potts led Blanchester with eight points.

Maddie Gillman had four points while Alayna Davenport finished with three points, including two free throws with 34 seconds remaining to put the Ladycats up by five.

Maggie Grant, Kylee Hamm and Audri Byrom had two points for Blanchester.