Alison Trovillo’s two free throws with 7.9 seconds to play Thursday lifted the Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team to a 17-16 win over Bethel-Tate.

The young Ladycats, now 7-7 on the year, did not allow Bethel-Tate a shot in the final seconds.

Trovillo had six points for Blanchester while Tobi Tedrick added four. Karlee Tipton finished with three points while Emma Hartman and Bailie Bare had two points each.